Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Rockets-Pelicans Game

Brandon Ingram is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans.

On Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Houston Rockets in Louisiana.

However, they will remain without one of their best players for the game, as star forward Brandon Ingram has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Brandon Ingram (toe) remains out for Wednesday."

The former Duke star has missed the last 18 games, so this will be his 19th straight out of the lineup.

Before getting hurt, Ingram had been in the middle of a fantastic season.

He is averaging 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 15 games.

In addition, the former second-overall pick is shooting a phenomenal 47.2% from the field and 46.7% from the three-point range.

Even without Ingram for such a long period, the Pelicans are still among the best teams in the NBA.

They are 23-14 record in 37 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.

Right now, the Pelicans are one game behind Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets for the first seed.

At home, they are 16-4 in 20 games hosted in New Orleans, Louisiana.

However, they have gone 5-5 over the last ten games and are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

As for the Rockets, they are 10-27 in 37 games, which has them as the 15th seed in the west (last place).

They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and 1-9 in their last ten games overall.

On the road, the Rockets are 4-15 in the 19 games they have played away from Houston, Texas.