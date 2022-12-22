Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Spurs-Pelicans Game

Brandon Ingram is on the injury report for Thursday’s game between the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans.

On Thursday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in Louisiana.

For the game, they will remain without 2020 NBA All-Star Brandon Ingram, who has been ruled out due to a toe injury.

Ingram has missed the last 11 games, so this will be his 12th straight game out of the lineup.

In 15 games, he is averaging 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists on 47.2% shooting from the field and 46.7% from the three-point range.

Right now, the Pelicans are tied with the Phoenix Suns for the second seed in the Western Conference.

They are only one game behind the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets for the first seed.

Last season, the Pelicans played without Zion Williamson for the entire year, and they still made the NBA Playoffs.

Ingram was sensational and helped the Pelicans take the Suns to six games in the first round.

With Williamson, they have the potential to be one of the best teams in the NBA and a contender in the Western Conference.

The former Duke star is averaging 25.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest.

Coming into the matchup with the Spurs, the Pelicans are in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

However, they are 6-4 in their last ten games and a very impressive 12-4 in 16 games hosted at home in Louisiana.

Meanwhile, the Spurs are 10-20 in 30 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the west.

On the road, they have gone 5-8 in 13 games, and over their last ten, they are 4-6.