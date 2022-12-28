Skip to main content

Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Timberwolves-Pelicans Game

Brandon Ingram is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Wednesday night, the New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves in Louisiana.  

For the game, they will remain without Brandon Ingram, who has been ruled out due to a toe injury. 

The 2020 NBA All-Star has missed the last 14 games, so this will be his 15th straight game out of the lineup. 

Before getting hurt, he had been in the middle of a fantastic season.  

The former Duke star is averaging 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest in 15 games.

In addition, he is shooting 47.2% from the field and 46.7% from the field. 

Even though they have been playing without Ingram, the Pelicans have gotten off to an excellent start to the 2022-23 NBA season.  

Right now, they are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 21-12 record in 33 games.  

They are only one game behind Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets for the first seed. 

Over the last ten games, the Pelicans have gone 6-4, and they are also in the middle of a three-game winning streak. 

At home, they are an impressive 14-4 in 18 games hosted in Louisiana. 

As for the Timberwolves, they are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 16-18 record in 34 games. 

Over the last ten games, they have gone 4-6, and they are currently in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

On the road, the Timberwolves are 7-10 in the 17 games they have played away from the Target Center.