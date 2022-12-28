Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Timberwolves-Pelicans Game

Brandon Ingram is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans.

On Wednesday night, the New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves in Louisiana.

For the game, they will remain without Brandon Ingram, who has been ruled out due to a toe injury.

The 2020 NBA All-Star has missed the last 14 games, so this will be his 15th straight game out of the lineup.

Before getting hurt, he had been in the middle of a fantastic season.

The former Duke star is averaging 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest in 15 games.

In addition, he is shooting 47.2% from the field and 46.7% from the field.

Even though they have been playing without Ingram, the Pelicans have gotten off to an excellent start to the 2022-23 NBA season.

Right now, they are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 21-12 record in 33 games.

They are only one game behind Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets for the first seed.

Over the last ten games, the Pelicans have gone 6-4, and they are also in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

At home, they are an impressive 14-4 in 18 games hosted in Louisiana.

As for the Timberwolves, they are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 16-18 record in 34 games.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 4-6, and they are currently in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

On the road, the Timberwolves are 7-10 in the 17 games they have played away from the Target Center.