Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Timberwolves-Pelicans Game

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Brandon Ingram will play in Wednesday's game.

On Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves in Louisiana.

2020 NBA All-Star Brandon Ingram has missed the last 29 games due to a toe injury, but Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that he will return on Wednesday.

Via Charania: "After missing two months due to a big toe injury, New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram will return tonight vs. Timberwolves barring any setback in pregame, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."

The former Duke star had been in the middle of an outstanding season before getting injured.

Through 15 games, he has averages of 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest.

In addition, he is shooting 47.2% from the field and 46.7% from the three-point range.

Even though Ingram has missed such a long period of time, the Pelicans are still among the best teams in the Western Conference.

They are 26-22 in 48 games, which has them as the fourth seed, and are only 2.0 games behind the Sacramento Kings for third.

Ingram is also returning at a good time, as the team is in the middle of a five-game losing streak and 2-8 in their last ten games.

At home, the Pelicans have an outstanding 17-7 record in the 24 games they have hosted in New Orleans.

As for the Timberwolves, they are 24-25 in 49 games, which has them tied for the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and 8-15 on the road.