Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Warriors-Pelicans Game

On Friday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans will host the Golden State Warriors in Louisiana.

For the game, they could have one of their best players potentially make his return to the lineup.

Brandon Ingram, who has missed the last four games, is listed as probable for Friday.

Via Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium: "Pelicans‘ Brandon Ingram, who has been in concussion protocol, is listed probable to return Friday vs. Warriors."

Ingram has played in three games so far this season and is averaging 22.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest.

He's also shooting 57.9% from the field and 57.1% from the three-point range.

The Pelicans are currently 4-3 in their first seven games of the season and 1-1 in their two games played at home.

If healthy, they have the roster to be one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

Ingram, C.J. McCollum and Zion Williamson make up one of the most talented big threes in the league.

Last season, Williamson missed the entire year, but the Pelicans still made the NBA Playoffs and took the Phoenix Suns to six games in the first round.

As for the Warriors, they are playing the Orlando Magic on Thursday evening in Florida, so this will be the second night of a back-to-back.

The defending NBA Champions have struggled in a big way to start the year.

They are 3-5 in their first eight games and are currently in the middle of a three-game losing streak (Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat).