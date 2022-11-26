Brandon Ingram's Injury Status In Pelicans-Grizzlies Game

UPDATE: Trey Murphy started the second half for Ingram.

On Friday night, the New Orleans Pelicans are in Tennessee taking on the Memphis Grizzlies.

However, one of their best players Brandon Ingram left the game with an ankle injury.

Ingram has played 18 minutes and has eight points, three rebounds and three assists.

On the season, the former Duke star is averaging 21.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest on 47.6% shooting from the field and 47.5% from the three-point range.

At halftime, the Pelicans trailed the Grizzlies 68-48.

The Pelicans came into Friday night with an 11-7 record in 18 games, which has them tied with the Denver Nuggets for the second seed in the Western Conference.

Last season, Ingram helped lead the Pelicans to the NBA Playoffs, where they took the Phoenix Suns to six games in the first round.

Zion Williamson did not play in a game last season, so if the Pelicans can stay healthy, their big three of Williamson, Ingram and C.J. McCollum are good enough to be a top-four seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Grizzlies, they entered the night tied with the Portland Trail Blazers for the seventh seed in the west.

They are 10-8 in their first 18 games.