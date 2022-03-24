Skip to main content
Brandon Ingram's Status For Bulls-Pelicans Game

Brandon Ingram's Status For Bulls-Pelicans Game

Brandon Ingram is doubtful for Thursday's game between the Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans.

Brandon Ingram is doubtful for Thursday's game between the Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans.

The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Chicago Bulls in Louisiana on Thursday evening, but for the game they will likely remain without one of their best players.   

2020 NBA All-Star forward Brandon Ingram is doubtful for the game due to a hamstring injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.    

The Pelicans come into the game as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 30-42 record in the 72 games that they have played in so far this season.  

They have been without their best player Zion Williamson all season long, so the fact that they are currently a play-in tournament is actually quite a surprise. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17847033_168388303_lowres-2
Injuries

Brandon Ingram's Status For Bulls-Pelicans Game

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17909847_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Wizards And Bucks Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_17401557_168388303_lowres
News

Former 76ers Player Signs With Pistons

By Ben Stinar11 minutes ago
USATSI_17955347_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jordan Poole Said After The Warriors Beat The Heat

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17088688_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Tweeted After The Warriors Beat The Heat

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16012678_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Lost To The Grizzlies

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_10035445_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Legend Announces Retirement

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16841573_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Khris Middleton's Status For Wizards-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17586791_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Kuzma's Status For Wizards-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago