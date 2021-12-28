Skip to main content
    •
    December 28, 2021
    Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Cavs-Pelicans Game
    Publish date:

    Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Cavs-Pelicans Game

    Brandon Ingram is listed as doubtful for the New Orleans Pelicans against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday.
    Author:

    Brandon Ingram is listed as doubtful for the New Orleans Pelicans against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday.

    The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday evening, and for the game they will likely be without one of their best players. 

    Brandon Ingram has been listed as doubtful for the game due to a an Achilles injury. 

    The status of Ingram for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.  

    The Pelicans come into the game with a 12-22 record in 34 games this season, and do not appear as if they will be a playoff team.  

    Ingram has been their best scorer averaging 22.9 points per game.

    The Cavs come into the game as one of the best teams in the NBA, which has been a big surprise.  

    They are 20-13 in 33 games this season.  

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_16013268_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Cavs-Pelicans Game

    just now
    USATSI_15923442_168388303_lowres
    News

    Steve Nash Provides An Update On Kevin Durant

    10 minutes ago
    USATSI_17089617_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Nuggets-Warriors Game

    23 minutes ago
    USATSI_15502095_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What James Harden Said About Kyrie Irving's Upcoming Return For Road Games

    29 minutes ago
    USATSI_17122163_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted About Antonio Brown

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_17359585_168388303_lowres
    News

    Andrew Wiggins Status For Nuggets-Warriors Game

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_17237984_168388303_lowres
    News

    Big News About The Status of Deandre Ayton Before The Suns Play The Grizzlies

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_15584265_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Brooklyn Nets Injury Report For Monday Night

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17191022_168388303_lowres
    News

    Patrick Beverley And Josh Okogie's Official Status For Celtics-Timberwolves Game

    16 hours ago