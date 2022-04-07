Brandon Ingram's Status For Trail Blazers-Pelicans Game

The New Orleans Pelicans are facing off with the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday evening, but for the game they will likely be without star forward Brandon Ingram.

The former Duke star is listed as doubtful due to a hamstring injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Pelicans enter the night as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 35-44 record in 79 games.

