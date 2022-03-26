Brandon Ingram's Status For Pelicans-Spurs Game

The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday evening in Louisiana, and for the game they have announced that 2020 All-Star Brandon Ingram has been listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury.

The status of Ingram for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.

The Pelicans have been without Ingram since March 6 due to the hamstring injury, but they still remain as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 31-42 record in the 73 games that they have played in this season.

