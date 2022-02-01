Brandon Ingram's Status For Pelicans-Pistons Game

The New Orleans Pelicans are in Michigan to take on the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday evening, but for the game they could be without one of their best players.

Brandon Ingram is questionable due to an ankle injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The 2020 All-Star has missed the last the five games, so if he misses this game it will be his sixth game out of the lineup.

The Pelicans are currently on a four-game losing streak, and they are just 4-6 in their last ten games overall.

At 18-32 in the 50 games that they have played this season they are the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

They have not had All-Star Zion Williamson for any games yet this season.

