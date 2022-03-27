Brandon Ingram's Status For Lakers-Pelicans Game
Brandon Ingram is probable for Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans.
The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Louisiana on Sunday evening, and for the game they will most likely have one of their best players make his return to action.
Brandon Ingram, who has missed the last ten games due to a hamstring injury, is probable to play in Sunday's contest.
The status of the 2020 All-Star can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Pelicans come into the game as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 31-43 record in the 74 games that they have played.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.