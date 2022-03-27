Brandon Ingram's Status For Lakers-Pelicans Game

The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Louisiana on Sunday evening, and for the game they will most likely have one of their best players make his return to action.

Brandon Ingram, who has missed the last ten games due to a hamstring injury, is probable to play in Sunday's contest.

The status of the 2020 All-Star can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Pelicans come into the game as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 31-43 record in the 74 games that they have played.

The Related stories on NBA basketball