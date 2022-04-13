Skip to main content
Brandon Ingram's Status For Spurs-Pelicans Game

Brandon Ingram says that he will play in Wednesday's play-in game between the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans.

The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in Louisiana for the play-in tournament on Wednesday evening, and for the game they will have their star forward available. 

Brandon Ingram (hamstring) says that he will play in the contest, according to Underdog NBA. 

The winner of the game will play the loser of the Clippers-Timberwolves game for a chance at the eighth seed in the Western Conference. 

Meanwhile, the loser will be headed home for the off-season. 

