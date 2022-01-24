Brandon Ingram's Status For Pacers-Pelicans Game

The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Indiana Pacers in Louisiana on Monday night, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.

Brandon Ingram has been ruled out for the game due to an ankle injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Pelicans have been without Zion Williamson the whole season, so Ingram has actually been their best player.

They have had a tough season, and are 17-28 in 45 games played.

Currently, they are the 11th seed in the Western Conference, and are 10-11 in 21 games at home this season.

As for the Pacers, they come into the game with a 17-30 record in 47 games, and are 5-18 in 23 games on the road.

