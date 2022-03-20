Brandon Ingram's Status For Pelicans-Hawks Game

Skip to main content
Brandon Ingram has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks.

The New Orleans Pelicans are in Georgia to face off with the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Sunday evening, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.   

Brandon Ingram has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury that continues to keep him sidelined, and his status for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.    

The Pelicans come into the night as the tenth seed in the west with a 29-41 record in the 70 games that they have played in so far this season.  

As for the Hawks, they are the tenth seed in the east with a 35-35 record in 70 games. 

