Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Cavs-Pelicans Game

The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday evening, and for the game they will likely be without one of their best players.

Brandon Ingram has been listed as doubtful for the game due to a an Achilles injury.

The status of Ingram for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Pelicans come into the game with a 12-22 record in 34 games this season, and do not appear as if they will be a playoff team.

Ingram has been their best scorer averaging 22.9 points per game.

The Cavs come into the game as one of the best teams in the NBA, which has been a big surprise.

They are 20-13 in 33 games this season.

