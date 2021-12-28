Publish date:
Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Cavs-Pelicans Game
Brandon Ingram is listed as doubtful for the New Orleans Pelicans against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday.
The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday evening, and for the game they will likely be without one of their best players.
Brandon Ingram has been listed as doubtful for the game due to a an Achilles injury.
The status of Ingram for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Pelicans come into the game with a 12-22 record in 34 games this season, and do not appear as if they will be a playoff team.
Ingram has been their best scorer averaging 22.9 points per game.
The Cavs come into the game as one of the best teams in the NBA, which has been a big surprise.
They are 20-13 in 33 games this season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.