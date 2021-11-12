Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans-Nets Game
    Publish date:

    Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans-Nets Game

    Brandon Ingram is questionable for the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets.
    Author:

    Brandon Ingram is questionable for the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets.

    The New Orleans Pelicans will host the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night, and they may be without one of their best players. 

    Former All-Star Brandon Ingram is questionable for the game, and his status can be seen in a tweet below from the Twitter account of the Pelicans. 

    The Pelicans have been without Zion Williamson for the whole season, and Ingram has also missed time. 

    Therefore, they have been off to a terrible start to the new season with a 1-11 record. 

    As for the Nets, they began their season 1-2, and are still without seven-time All-Star Kyrie Irving, but have found their groove and have a 8-4 record. 

    In their last nine games they have a 7-2 record and Kevin Durant has looked like one of the best three best players in the world. 

    • THE RICKY RUBIO SHOW AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN: Ricky Rubio has been in the NBA for over a decade and hadn't done what he did on Sunday against the Knicks in New York City at Madison Square Garden. The Cavs picked up a big road win and have been one of the biggest surprises in all of the NBA this season, and Rubio had a career-high in points. CLICK HERE.
    • NEW YORK KNICKS ANNOUNCE NEW UNIFORMS: The New York Knicks released their new City Edition Uniforms for the 2021-22 season last week. The jerseys look great, but what is even better is that the Knicks are an excellent basketball team right now. CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_16013268_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans-Nets Game

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17099784_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Celtics Game

    8 minutes ago
    USATSI_16244127_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Deandre Ayton's Injury Status For Suns-Grizzlies Game

    13 minutes ago
    USATSI_17135321_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Steph Curry Tweeted On Thursday

    25 minutes ago
    USATSI_16841456_168388303_lowres
    News

    Zach LaVine And DeMar DeRozan Have Done Something For The Bulls For The First Time Since Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17000242_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Milwaukee Bucks Beat The New York Knicks

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16994120_168388303_lowres
    News

    Anthony Edwards Just Became The Youngest Player In NBA History To Do This

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16965774_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kevin Durant Did Something Amazing In The Brooklyn Nets Win Over The Orlando Magic

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17135317_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out The Photo Of Steph Curry And Anthony Edwards After The Warriors Beat The Timberwolves

    4 hours ago