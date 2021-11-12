Publish date:
Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans-Nets Game
Brandon Ingram is questionable for the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets.
The New Orleans Pelicans will host the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night, and they may be without one of their best players.
Former All-Star Brandon Ingram is questionable for the game, and his status can be seen in a tweet below from the Twitter account of the Pelicans.
The Pelicans have been without Zion Williamson for the whole season, and Ingram has also missed time.
Therefore, they have been off to a terrible start to the new season with a 1-11 record.
As for the Nets, they began their season 1-2, and are still without seven-time All-Star Kyrie Irving, but have found their groove and have a 8-4 record.
In their last nine games they have a 7-2 record and Kevin Durant has looked like one of the best three best players in the world.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- THE RICKY RUBIO SHOW AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN: Ricky Rubio has been in the NBA for over a decade and hadn't done what he did on Sunday against the Knicks in New York City at Madison Square Garden. The Cavs picked up a big road win and have been one of the biggest surprises in all of the NBA this season, and Rubio had a career-high in points. CLICK HERE.
- NEW YORK KNICKS ANNOUNCE NEW UNIFORMS: The New York Knicks released their new City Edition Uniforms for the 2021-22 season last week. The jerseys look great, but what is even better is that the Knicks are an excellent basketball team right now. CLICK HERE.