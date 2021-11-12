Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans-Nets Game

The New Orleans Pelicans will host the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night, and they may be without one of their best players.

Former All-Star Brandon Ingram is questionable for the game, and his status can be seen in a tweet below from the Twitter account of the Pelicans.

The Pelicans have been without Zion Williamson for the whole season, and Ingram has also missed time.

Therefore, they have been off to a terrible start to the new season with a 1-11 record.

As for the Nets, they began their season 1-2, and are still without seven-time All-Star Kyrie Irving, but have found their groove and have a 8-4 record.

In their last nine games they have a 7-2 record and Kevin Durant has looked like one of the best three best players in the world.

