Brandon Ingram's Official Injury Status For Cavs-Pelicans Game

The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday evening in Louisiana, but for the game they will be without their top scorer.

Brandon Ingram has been ruled out for the game due to an Achilles injury, and his status for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Pelicans.

The Pelicans are 12-22 in 34 games this season, and have been one of the worst teams in the NBA.

They also have not had Zion Williamson for any games this season.

As for the Cavs, they have been one of the best surprises in the entire NBA this season.

At 20-13 in 33 games this season they look like they could make the postseason for the first time since 2018.

