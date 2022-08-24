BREAKING: Chet Holmgren Has An Injury

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren could have ligament damage in his foot.

Charania's first tweet: "There’s fear Oklahoma City Thunder No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren has suffered ligament damage in his foot and he is undergoing further opinions, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."

Charania's second tweet: "Exams show Chet Holmgren has potential torn ligaments in his foot, sources said. A timetable is being determined based on further evaluations."

Holmgren is an exciting prospect, who was the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft this past June.

People on social media have speculated the injury is from when he was playing in a pro-am game in Seattle, Washington.

Holmgren was playing in Jamal Crawford's pro-am The CrawsOver.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James drove to the basket, and Holmgren appeared shaken up after the play.

This is obviously a major development, and will be something to keep an eye on.

The Thunder are a very young team, and Holmgren is expected to be part of their long-term core.

He is 7'0", but plays a very finesse style that should fit well in the modern NBA.

The Thunder entered a rebuilding mode in the summer of 2019 when they traded 2017 MVP Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets, and All-Star forward Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Right now, they have exciting young players on the roster such as Holmgren, Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

They are definitely a team that could be a powerhouse in just a few years.