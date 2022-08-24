BREAKING: Chet Holmgren Has An Injury

Skip to main content
BREAKING: 2nd Overall Pick In The 2022 NBA Draft Has An Injury

BREAKING: 2nd Overall Pick In The 2022 NBA Draft Has An Injury

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren could have ligament damage in his foot. People on social media have speculated that the injury came when he played in a pro-am game against Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren could have ligament damage in his foot.

Charania's first tweet: "There’s fear Oklahoma City Thunder No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren has suffered ligament damage in his foot and he is undergoing further opinions, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."

Charania's second tweet: "Exams show Chet Holmgren has potential torn ligaments in his foot, sources said. A timetable is being determined based on further evaluations."

Holmgren is an exciting prospect, who was the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft this past June.  

People on social media have speculated the injury is from when he was playing in a pro-am game in Seattle, Washington. 

Holmgren was playing in Jamal Crawford's pro-am The CrawsOver

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James drove to the basket, and Holmgren appeared shaken up after the play.  

This is obviously a major development, and will be something to keep an eye on. 

The Thunder are a very young team, and Holmgren is expected to be part of their long-term core.

He is 7'0", but plays a very finesse style that should fit well in the modern NBA. 

The Thunder entered a rebuilding mode in the summer of 2019 when they traded 2017 MVP Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets, and All-Star forward Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers. 

Right now, they have exciting young players on the roster such as Holmgren, Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. 

They are definitely a team that could be a powerhouse in just a few years. 

USATSI_18645503_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Chet Holmgren Has An Injury

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17462289_168388303_lowres (2)
News

2022-23 NBA Season: Two-Way Contracts And Training Camp Invites Tracker

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_11710530_168388303_lowres
News

Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In A Pair Of Former NBA Champions

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17267830_168388303_lowres
News

Amazing Video Of Draymond Green Shows The Kind Of Leader He Is

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_9183556_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Carmelo Anthony Honors Kobe Bryant

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_8106436_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Love's Post Will Make You Wonder Where The Time Went

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18475615_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Western Conference Team Reportedly Interested In Donovan Mitchell

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_3177396_168388303_lowres
News

On This Day In NBA History: August 24 - "The Redeem Team" Delivers For Team USA

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17537254_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: Brooklyn Nets' Decision With Kevin Durant Will Determine Future Of NBA

By Ben Stinar