BREAKING: Anthony Davis' Final Injury Status For Lakers-76ers Game

Anthony Davis has been upgraded to available for Friday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers.

On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing their 25th game of the season when they face off with the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania.

For the game, they will have one of their best players available, as Anthony Davis has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (illness) will play Friday."

The eight-time NBA All-Star missed Wednesday’s loss to the Toronto Raptors and only played eight minutes on Tuesday (against the Cleveland Cavaliers) before exiting due to an illness.

Davis is in the middle of an impressive season, averaging 27.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per contest in 21 games.

On Sunday night, against the Washington Wizards, Davis put up an outstanding 55 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks.

If the Lakers can have a winning record, and Davis continues to play like this, he could find himself in the 2023 NBA MVP discussions.

Currently, the Lakers are 10-14 in their first 24 games, but they are 6-4 in their last ten.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and 4-8 in 12 games on the road.

While the Lakers are the 13th seed in the Western Conference, they are 4.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets for the fourth seed.

As for the 76ers, they are 12-12 in 24 games and in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

However, they have been a good team at home, going 7-5 in 12 games hosted in Pennsylvania.

The 76ers are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, but they are only one game behind the Brooklyn Nets for the fourth seed.