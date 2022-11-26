BREAKING: Anthony Davis' Final Injury Status For Lakers-Spurs Game

The Los Angeles Lakers are in Texas to take on the San Antonio Spurs for the second consecutive game, but they will be without one of their best players.

Eight-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis has been ruled out for the contest.

Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (calf) ruled out Saturday."

This is tough news for the Lakers because the former Kentucky star has been playing unbelievably over his last five games.

He has scored at least 25 points and grabbed at least 15 rebounds in five straight games.

The Lakers have also gone 4-1 in that stretch.

The eight-time NBA All-Star is averaging 26.3 points, 12.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per contest in 16 games.

He's also shooting 57.0% from the field.

If the Lakers are to turn around their season, they will need Davis to continue to play at a superstar level.

The Lakers come into the night with a 6-11 record in their first 17 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

On the road, they have a 1-6 record in the seven games they have played outside of Los Angeles.

Davis is in his fourth season with the franchise, and while they won the NBA Championship in 2020, they have trended downwards since that season.

In 2021, they lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, and this past season, they were the 12th seed and missed the postseason.

Meanwhile, the Spurs (6-14) come into the game 1-12 in their last 13 games and in the middle of a seven-game losing streak.