BREAKING: Anthony Davis' Injury Diagnosis Revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers have played the last three games without eight-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis (he got injured on December 16 against the Denver Nuggets).

Before getting hurt, Davis had been in the middle of a remarkable season with averages of 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest in 25 games (he is also shooting 59.3% from the field).

On Friday afternoon, the Lakers announced an update on Davis.

Lakers: "After extensive consultation with Lakers team physicians and outside specialists, it has been determined that Anthony Davis has a stress injury in his right foot. Davis will be out indefinitely. Further updates will be provided when appropriate."

Following the update, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported more details on Davis.

Wojnarowski: "ESPN Sources: The pain has subsided in past several days in Anthony Davis' foot and he's expected to rest it for another 7-to-10 days and have it re-evaluated and see if he can return to play. For now, there's hope that a procedure can be avoided."

Losing Davis for any period is tough because the Lakers have not gotten off to a good start to the 2022-23 season.

They are the 13th seed in the Western Conference and 13-18 in their first 31 games.

Last season, Davis only played in 40 games, and the Lakers went 33-49 and missed the postseason, so they are in jeopardy of going two straight seasons without making the NBA Playoffs (while having LeBron James and Davis on the roster).

Davis has had several incredible games this season, and earlier this month, he put up 55 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks in a 130-119 win over the Washington Wizards.

He is in his fourth season with the franchise, but after winning the 2020 NBA Championship, they lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs (2021) and missed the postseason (2022).

The Lakers will play their 32nd game of the season on Friday night when they host LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets in Los Angeles, California.