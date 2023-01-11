BREAKING: Anthony Edwards' Final Injury Status Timberwolves-Pistons Game

Anthony Edwards has been upgraded to available for Wednesday’s game.

On Wednesday night, Minnesota Timberwolves are in Michigan to face off with the Detroit Pistons.

For the game, they will have one of their best players available as Anthony Edwards has been upgraded to available.

Via Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Wolves will start Russell, Rivers, Edwards, McDaniels, Gobert on Wednesday."

Edwards comes into the night with averages of 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals per contest in 41 games.

The former UGA star is also shooting 45.6% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range (he has also scored 27+ points in six of his last nine games).

Right now, the Timberwolves are 20-21 in 41 games, which has them tied with the Golden State Warriors for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

They are also in the middle four-game winning streak but have gone just 8-12 in the 20 games they have played on the road.

Last season, the Timberwolves made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2018.

As for the Pistons, they come into the night with an 11-33 record in 44 games.

They are the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference and have the most losses in the entire NBA.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 3-7, and currently, they are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

At home, the Pistons are 5-14 in the 19 games they have hosted in Detroit, Michigan.

The franchise has not been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2018-19 season.