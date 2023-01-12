Anthony Edwards has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday’s game.

UPDATE: Anthony Edwards has returned to the game.

On Wednesday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves are in Michigan taking on the Detroit Pistons.

However, Anthony Edwards got injured in the game, and he will not return for the remainder of the night.

Via Timberwolves PR: "Anthony Edwards (Left Hip Soreness) is OUT for the remainder of tonight's game."

Edwards had originally been questionable for the contest but was upgraded to available right before the game.

The former UGA star finishes the night with five points and three assists in ten minutes of playing time.

He came into the game with averages of 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals per contest (on 45.6% shooting from the field).

The 21-year-old was the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft (by the Timberwolves) and is in his third season as a pro.

So far, he has already proven to be one of the best shooting guards in the league, and last season helped lead the Timberwolves to the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2018.

They entered Wednesday’s game tied with the Golden State Warriors for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Through 41 games, the Timberwolves are 20-21 and in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

Last month, they lost to the Pistons (at home) 116-104, and Edwards had 30 points, seven rebounds and five assists in 39 minutes of playing time.

The Timberwolves are also playing without All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, who has been out since November 28 with a calf injury.