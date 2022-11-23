BREAKING: Bradley Beal's Updated Status For Wizards-Heat Game

On Wednesday night, the Washington Wizards will be without one of their best players when they face off with the Miami Heat in Florida.

Three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal has been ruled out for the contest.

Underdog NBA: "Bradley Beal (thigh) listed out Wednesday."

The former Florida star is currently averaging 22.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest.

Coming into the night, the Wizards are in the middle of a two-game winning streak, and 7-3 in their last ten games.

They are tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, and have a 10-7 record in 17 games.

Last season, the franchise dealt with injuries and finished as the 12th seed (missing the postseason).

If they can stay healthy, they have a chance to be one of the top-six seeds in the conference.

Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma are a unique big three.

Porzingis and Beal have been All-Stars, while Kuzma is an NBA Champion (2020 with the Los Angeles Lakers).

On the road, the Wizards are 3-3 in six games.

As for the Heat, they have not been a good team to start the 2022-23 season.

Last season, they were the first seed in the east, but right now they are the 12th seed.

They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak, and 7-11 in their first 18 games.

However, they have been solid at home with a 6-4 record in the ten games they have hosted in Miami.