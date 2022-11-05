Skip to main content

BREAKING: Brandon Ingram's Finalized Status For Warriors-Pelicans Game

Brandon Ingram will be available for Friday's game between the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans.
The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Golden State Warriors on Friday evening, and for the game they will have one of their best players available. 

Brandon Ingram will be available after missing the last four games.  

Pelicans PR: "Brandon Ingram and Herbert Jones are AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Golden State."

The former Duke star will also be in the starting lineup.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Pelicans will start McCollum, Jones, Ingram, Williamson, Valanciunas on Friday."

Ingram is averaging 22.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest in the three games that he has played.

The Pelicans enter the night with a 4-3 record in seven games, and they will now have their big three of Zion Williamson, C.J. McCollum and Ingram back on the floor together.

The roster is one of the most talented in the league, but they have struggled with health issues (Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 season).

They are catching the Warriors at a good time because the defending NBA Champions are 3-6 and in the middle of a four-game losing streak (they lost to the Orlando Magic on Thursday night).

In addition, the Warriors will be playing without most of their key players.

Therefore, they are on the second night of a back-to-back, in a big slump and playing without their stars.

The Pelicans should win this game. 

On Saturday evening, they will face off with Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia, so this is the front end of a back-to-back. 

Brandon Ingram's Finalized Status For Warriors-Pelicans Game

