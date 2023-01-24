Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported an injury update on Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant.

UPDATE: Charania has now added more details to his report.

Via Charania: "There is optimism that Kevin Durant will return to action for Nets ahead of the All-Star break – and play in the All-Star Game, sources said."

Following a slow start to the 2022-23 NBA season, the Brooklyn Nets became one of the best teams in the league over the last two months.

At one point, they were on a 12-game winning streak, and after starting out the year 1-5, they are currently 29-17.

However, the team has played the last six games without its best player Kevin Durant, who got injured on January 8 against the Miami Heat.

Following the injury, the Nets announced that he would be out for at least two weeks.

Via the Nets on January 9: "Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with an isolated MCL sprain of the right knee. The injury occurred during the third quarter of last night’s game at Miami. Durant will be reevaluated in two weeks."

On Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported an update on the 12-time NBA All-Star.

Via Charania on Tuesday: "Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is making progress in his recovery from MCL sprain as planned and will be re-evaluated again in two weeks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."

Durant had been in the middle of an outstanding season before the injury and is averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest in 39 games.

He is also shooting 55.9% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range.

For the time being, the Nets have been able to keep themselves afloat without him.

They are 3-3 in the last six games but also in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

The Nets will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they visit James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania.