BREAKING: C.J. McCollum's Final Injury Status For Pelicans-Thunder Game

C.J. McCollum will be available for Friday's game.

On Friday night, the New Orleans Pelicans are taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma.

For the game, they will have one of their best players in the starting lineup, as C.J. McCollum has been upgraded to available.

Pelicans: "For tonight’s game: CJ McCollum (Right Calf Soreness) is AVAILABLE. Larry Nance (Right Achilles Soreness) is OUT."

The former 11th-overall pick is coming off a spectacular performance against the San Antonio Spurs at home in Louisiana on Thursday night.

McCollum played 37 minutes and had 40 points, eight rebounds, nine assists, one steal and two blocks.

On the season, he is averaging 19.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 27 games.

The Pelicans are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 19-12 record in 31 games.

They are only a half-game behind the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets for the first seed.

Over the last ten games, the Pelicans have gone 6-4, and they are 6-8 in 14 games played on the road.

If they can have a healthy season, there is a very good chance that they will finish with. a top-four seed.

As for the Thunder, they are the 12th seed in the west with a 14-18 record in 32 games.

While they have not had a good start to the season, they are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

Over the last ten games, the Thunder are 5-5, and they are a solid 9-7 in 16 games at home.