BREAKING: C.J. McCollum's Status For Pelicans-Mavs Game

C.J. McCollum has been ruled out for Saturday's game.

On Saturday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans will be in Texas to face off with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

Starting guard C.J. McCollum has been ruled out for the contest due to rest.

Underdog NBA: "CJ McCollum (rest) ruled out Saturday."

The Pelicans are on the second night of a back-to-back, as they also played on Friday night when they hosted Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in Louisiana.

McCollum had 28 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 37 minutes of playing time.

However, the Nets won 108-102 (Kevin Durant led the way with 33 points and ten rebounds).

Right now, the Pelicans are one of the best teams in the NBA, with a 24-15 record in 39 games.

They are the third seed in the Western Conference but only 7-10 in 17 games on the road.

Playing without McCollum will be challenging because the former tenth-overall pick is averaging 20.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 35 games.

He is also shooting 42.4% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range.

McCollum spent the first eight and a half seasons of his NBA career with the Portland Trail Blazers before being traded to the Pelicans in the middle of the 2021-22 season.

As for the Mavs, they are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 22-17 record in 39 games.

At home, they have been brilliant, with a 15-6 record in the 21 games they have hosted in Dallas, Texas.