BREAKING: Chris Paul's Final Injury Status For Celtics-Suns Game

Chris Paul will make his return to the starting lineup in Wednesday’s game between the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns.

On Wednesday night, the Phoenix Suns are hosting the Boston Celtics in Arizona.

Both teams come into the night as the first seed in their respective conferences.

The Suns will have All-Star point guard Chris Paul back in the starting lineup (he had missed the last 14 games).

Paul has played in ten games this season, and has averages of 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 1.7 steals per contest.

Underdog NBA has relayed that he will have a minutes limit in his return to action.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Chris Paul (heel) will have a minutes limit Wednesday, per coach Williams."

The Suns have played well in his absence, as they are 7-3 in their last ten games.

They come into the night with a 16-8 record in their first 24 games and have a 12-2 record in 14 games played at home in Arizona.

Defeating the Celtics won't be easy.

They come into the night as the best team in the NBA with a 20-5 record in their first 25 games.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 8-2 and are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

In addition, the Celtics have been outstanding on the road, with a 9-3 record in 12 games played outside of Massachusetts.

Both teams have lost in the NBA Finals over the last two seasons.

In 2021, the Suns lost to the Milwaukee Bucks, while the Celtics lost to the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals.