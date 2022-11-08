BREAKING: Chris Paul's Injury Status In Suns-76ers Game

The Phoenix Suns are in Pennsylvania taking on the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, but they will be without their star point guard for the remainder of the game.

All-Star Chris Paul injured his heel, and the Suns announced he would not return.

Suns: "INJURY UPDATE: Chris Paul (right heel soreness) will not return tonight."

Paul exits the game with two points, two rebounds and two assists in 14 minutes of playing time.

The Suns trail the 76ers by a score fo 56-47 at halftime.

Coming into the night, the future Hall of Famer is averaging 10.3 points, 10.2 assists and 1.7 steals per contest.

Even at 37 years old, he is one of the best players in the league.

The backcourt of Paul and Devin Booker over the last two seasons has been exceptional.

They made the NBA Finals in 2021, and last season they had the best record in the NBA during the regular season.

On the new season, they are 7-2 in their first nine games and are currently the first seed in the Western Conference.

Booker has averaged 27.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists to start the year, and the Suns look like they will again be a contender to win the title.

Following the 76ers, the Suns will play three more games on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Orlando Magic and Miami Heat.

Their next home game will be on Nov. 16 when they host Steph Curry and the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors in Arizona.