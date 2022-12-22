BREAKING: Damian Lillard's Final Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Thunder Game

Damian Lillard has been upgraded to available for Wednesday’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

On Wednesday night, the Portland Trail Blazers are taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as six-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "Damian Lillard (wrist) available to play Wednesday."

Lillard and the Trail Blazers played the Thunder in Oklahoma on Monday night but lost 123-121 (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made a buzzer-beater).

The Trail Blazers dropped to 17-14 in 31 games with the loss.

Lillard finished his night with 28 points, three rebounds, six assists and one steal (on 9/17 shooting from the field and 6/12 shooting from the three-point range).

He is currently averaging 28.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest in 19 games.

In addition, the former sixth-overall pick is shooting 45.5% from the field and 40.4% from the three-point range.

The Trail Blazers are tied with the Sacramento Kings for the sixth seed in the Western Conference and only 2.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets for the first seed.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and 10-8 in the 18 games they have played on the road away from Oregon.

As for the Thunder, they are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 13-18 record in 31 games.

Over the last ten, they have gone 5-5, and they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

The Thunder have been solid at home, going 8-7 in 15 games hosted in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.