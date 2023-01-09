BREAKING: Darius Garland's Final Injury Status For Cavs-Suns Game

Darius Garland will be in the starting lineup on Sunday night.

On Sunday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be facing off with the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.

For the game, they will have their All-Star point guard Darius Garland in the starting lineup, as he has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Cavs will start Garland, Mitchell, Okoro, Evan Mobley, Allen on Sunday."

The former Vanderbilt star has averages of 21.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest in 31 games.

He had missed three games in a row before returning on Friday night against the Denver Nuggets (the Cavs lost 121-108).

In his return, Garland had 21 points, four rebounds and eight assists in 33 minutes of playing time.

The Cavs enter Sunday's game with a 25-15 record in 40 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They had been in the middle of a three-game winning streak before the loss to the Nuggets.

Over their last ten games, the Cavs are 6-4, and they have gone 7-11 in 18 games on the road.

Last Wednesday, the Cavs beat the Suns (at home in Ohio) 90-88, but Garland did not play in the game.

The Suns come into the game tied with the Golden State Warriors for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

They are 20-20 in 40 games but in the middle of a five-game losing streak.

Over the last ten games, the Suns have gone 2-8, but they are an outstanding 14-6 in 20 games hosted in Arizona.