BREAKING: Darius Garland's Final Injury Status For Suns-Cavs Game

Darius Garland has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Phoenix Suns and Cleveland Cavaliers.

On Wednesday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Phoenix Suns in Ohio.

However, they will be without their starting point guard Darius Garland, who has been ruled out due to a thumb injury.

Underdog NBA: "Darius Garland (thumb) ruled out Wednesday."

The All-Star point guard has missed each of the last two games, so this will be his third straight out of the lineup.

However, the Cavs are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and coming off a 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls in overtime on Monday night.

Garland has played in 30 games this season and has impressive averages of 21.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest.

The former Vanderbilt star is also shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range.

Right now, the Cavs are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-14 record in 38 games.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and a very impressive 17-4 in 21 games at home.

In addition, the Cavs are only 2.0 games behind Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics for the first seed.

As for the Suns, they come into the night with a 20-18 record in 38 games, which has them tied with the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

On the road, the Suns have gone 6-13 in 19 games away from Arizona.