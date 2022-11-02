Skip to main content
BREAKING: Darius Garland's Updated Injury Status For Celtics-Cavs Game

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium provided an update on Darius Garland before the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Boston Celtics.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Boston Celtics in Ohio on Wednesday evening, and for the game, Darius Garland has been listed as questionable.

However, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that Garland will play and return to the starting lineup on Wednesday night. 

Charania: "Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland will make his return to the lineup tonight vs. Boston, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Garland has been sidelined since Oct. 19 due to an an eye injury suffered while playing 13 minutes in Cleveland’s season opener in Toronto."

The former Vanderbilt star averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 assists per game last season and made the NBA All-Star Game. 

He is a massive part of their team, so this is excellent news. 

The Cavs have a very talented roster, and even without him over the last five games, they are currently on a five-game winning streak.  

They are one of the best teams in the league, with a 5-1 record in their first six games of the season. 

Donovan Mitchell has looked sensational in his first six games with the Cavs. 

The three-time NBA All-Star is averaging 32.2 points and 7.3 assists per contest. 

Garland and Mitchell are expected to make up one of the best backcourts in the NBA. 

As for the Celtics, they come into the night with a 4-2 record in their first six games of the season.

They are 2-1 in their three games on the road, while the Cavs are 3-0 in the games that they have played at home. 

