BREAKING: De'Aaron Fox's Updated Injury Status For Kings-76ers Game

According to Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee, De'Aaron Fox will be available in Tuesday's game between the Sacramento Kings and Philadelphia 76ers.

On Tuesday evening, the Sacramento Kings will be in Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers.

For the game, they will have one of their best players back in the starting lineup.

According to Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee, De'Aaron Fox will return to action after missing the last two games.

Anderson: "According to a league source, Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox will return vs. the Philadelphia 76ers tonight after missing the past two games due to right foot soreness."

Fox has been playing well this season and comes into the night averaging 22.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 22 games.

The former Kentucky star is also shooting 50.7% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range.

Over the last two games without Fox, the Kings went 1-1 (they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers and lost to the New York Knicks).

They come into the night tied for the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 14-11 record in 25 games.

On the road, the Kings have gone 6-7 in 13 games away from Sacramento, and they are 5-5 in their last ten games overall.

The franchise has not been to the postseason since 2006, but they come into the game only 3.5 games behind the New Orleans Pelicans for the first seed in the west.

As for the 76ers, they are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-12 record in 26 games.

At home, they have gone 9-5 in 14 games.