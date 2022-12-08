BREAKING: Dejounte Murray Injury Update

Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic have provided an injury update on Atlanta Hawks All-Star Dejounte Murray.

On Wednesday evening, the Atlanta Hawks lost to the New York Knicks 113-89 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

During the first half, All-Star guard Dejounte Murray injured his ankle and did not return for the remainder of the contest.

He exited the game after playing four minutes and scoring two points.

On Thursday afternoon, Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic have provided an injury update on Murray.

Charania: "Hawks All-Star Dejounte Murray is expected to miss two weeks with a left ankle sprain, sources tell me and @sam_amick. Atlanta now has Murray, John Collins (ankle) and De'Andre Hunter (hip) sidelined"

Murray is in his first season with the Hawks and is averaging 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.8 steals per contest in 25 games.

He is coming off a career year with the San Antonio Spurs, where he averaged 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 2.0 steals per contest in 68 games.

Over the offseason, the Hawks acquired him in a trade with the Spurs, which was a huge upgrade to the roster.

The backcourt of Trae Young and Murray makes up one of the best duos in the entire league.

Currently, the Hawks are tied with the Indiana Pacers for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have a 13-12 record in 25 games and are 4-6 in their last ten.

In 2021, they made the Eastern Conference Finals, and this past season they lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Miami Heat.