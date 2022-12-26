Devin Booker is officially listed as available for Sunday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets.

On Christmas, the Phoenix Suns are taking on the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.

For the game, they will get their All-Star shooting guard back in the starting lineup, as Devin Booker has been upgraded to available.

The former Kentucky star missed the last three games, but he is coming off a sensational performance on December 17 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Booker played 42 minutes, and 58 points, six rebounds and five assists on 21-35 shooting from the field (the Suns won the game 118-114.)

He comes into the matchup with the Nuggets averaging 28.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest in 28 games.

The Suns are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 19-14 record in 33 games.

In their most recent game, they got blown out 125-100 by Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies at home in Arizona on Friday night.

Over the last ten games, the Suns are 3-7, and they are also in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

Getting Booker back in the lineup will give them a huge boost, as he is their best player.

This will be the first time that the Suns and Nuggets have faced off during the 2022-23 season.

The Nuggets come into the matchup tied with the Grizzlies for the first seed in the Western Conference.

They are 20-11 in 31 games and in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

At home, the Nuggets are 11-3 in 14 games hosted in Colorado.