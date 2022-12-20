BREAKING: Devin Booker's Injury Status For Wizards-Suns Game

Devin Booker is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns.

On Tuesday night, the Phoenix Suns are hosting the Washington Wizards in Arizona.

For the game, the Suns will be without one of their best players, as All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: "Devin Booker (groin) listed out Tuesday."

The former Kentucky star missed Monday's 130-104 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

He had missed two games in a row, then returned and played in two games and now this will be his second straight game out of the lineup again.

On Saturday night, Booker had an outstanding performance in the Suns' 118-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

He had 58 points, six rebounds and five assists on 21/35 shooting from the field and 6/12 from the three-point range.

In 28 games, Booker is averaging 28.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest on 47.7% shooting from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range.

The Suns come into the night tied with the Denver Nuggets for the second seed in the Western Conference.

They are 19-12 in 31 games and an outstanding 14-3 in the 17 games they have hosted in Arizona.

As for the Wizards, they had gotten off to a solid start to the season but are now in the biggest slump in the NBA.

They are in the middle of a ten-game losing streak and 3-13 in 16 games on the road.

Right now, the Wizards are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 11-20 record in 31 games.