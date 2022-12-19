BREAKING: Devin Booker's Updated Injury Status For Lakers-Suns Game

Devin Booker has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns.

On Monday night, the Phoenix Suns will be without one of their best players when they host the Los Angeles Lakers in Arizona.

Devin Booker, who had been listed as questionable, has now been ruled out for the contest.

Underdog NBA: "Devin Booker (groin) ruled out Monday."

The All-Star shooting guard missed two games in a row and then returned for the last two games.

On Saturday night, he erupted for 58 points, six rebounds and five assists in a 118-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

In 28 games this season, the former Kentucky star is averaging a phenomenal 28.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest on 47.7% shooting from the field and 37.0% shooting from the three-point range.

The Suns have had an up-and down-season so far but are still the fourth seed in the Western Conference with an 18-12 record in 30 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and only 1.5 games behind Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies for the first seed.

In each of the last two seasons, the Suns have been among the best teams in the league.

After making the NBA Finals in 2021, they had the best record in the NBA during the 2022 regular season.

As for the Lakers, they come into the game on the second night of a back-to-back after defeating the Washington Wizards 119-117 at home on Sunday.

They are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 13-16 record in 29 games.