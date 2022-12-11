BREAKING: Devin Booker's Updated Injury Status For Suns-Pelicans Game

Devin Booker has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans.

On Sunday afternoon, the Phoenix Suns are back in Louisiana to take on the New Orleans Pelicans for the second straight game.

For the matchup, they will be without All-Star guard Devin Booker, who has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

Underdog NBA: "Devin Booker (hamstring) ruled out Sunday."

This will be the first game of the season that Booker has missed.

The former Kentucky star is averaging 27.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.

He is also shooting 47.8% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range.

The Suns come into the day tied with the Denver Nuggets for the third seed in the Western Conference.

They are 16-10 in 26 games but have gone cold as of late (they are in the middle of a three-game losing streak).

On the road, the Suns are 4-7 in 11 games away from Arizona (they are 12-3 at home)

The Pelicans defeated the Suns on Friday night 128-117, and Booker played 36 minutes.

However, he struggled, shooting just 5/17 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range.

The three-time NBA All-Star finished with 14 points, two rebounds, seven assists and one steal.

Right now, the Pelicans are the first seed in the west with a 17-8 record in 25 games, and they are also in the middle of a six-game winning streak.

At home, they have been dominant, with an 11-3 record in the 14 games they have hosted in Louisiana.

The Suns beat the Pelicans in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (in six games).