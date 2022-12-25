Devin Booker said that he will play in Sunday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets.

On Christmas, the final game of the day will be played between the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets in Colorado.

Three-time NBA All-Star Devin Booker has missed the last three games and is currently listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Nuggets.

However, the former Kentucky star says that he will play (via Duane Rankin of azcentral).

Booker said via Rankin: "It's a big game. We say every game's the same but I've talked about it in the past Christmas game is something I always wanted for this organization. To make it happen last year and now be playing in my 2nd one, it's an exciting time."

Booker last played on December 17 when the Suns defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 118-114.

He was brilliant, putting up 58 points, six rebounds and five assists in 42 minutes of playing time.

In addition, Booker shot 21/35 from the field and 6/12 from the three-point range.

He is averaging 28.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest in 28 games.

The Suns are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 19-14 record in 33 games.

However, they are 3-7 in their last ten games and in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

As for the Nuggets, they are 20-11 in 31 games and in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

On the road, the Suns are 5-9 in 14 games away from Arizona, while the Nuggets are 11-3 in 14 games at home in Colorado.