BREAKING: Domantas Sabonis' Updated Injury Status For Lakers-Kings Game

Domantas Sabonis will be available for Wednesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings.

The Sacramento Kings will have one of their best players in the starting lineup when they host the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.

Two-time NBA All-Star Domantas Sabonis has been upgraded to available for the contest.

Sabonis is averaging 18.0 points, 12.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest in 29 games.

He is also shooting 62.7% from the three-point range 40.6% from the three-point range.

This is his first full season playing for the Kings after being traded from the Indiana Pacers in the middle of the 2021-22 season.

The Kings have not been to the postseason since 2006, but they look like a team who can end the drought in 2023.

Right now, they are tied with the Portland Trail Blazers for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

Through 29 games, the Kings are 16-13, and they are 6-4 in their last ten.

At home, they have been solid, going 8-5 in 13 games in Sacramento.

The Western Conference has been close, and they are only 2.5 games behind Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets for the first seed.

Last month, the Kings defeated the Lakers 120-114 in Los Angeles, and Sabonis put up 21 points, ten rebounds and six assists in 32 minutes of playing time.

As for the Lakers, they are 13-17 through 30 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

On the road, they have gone 5-10 in 15 games, and they are 5-5 in their last games.