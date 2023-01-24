BREAKING: Donovan Mitchell's Final Injury Status For Cavs-Knicks Game

Donovan Mitchell has been upgraded to available for Tuesday’s game.

On Tuesday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be facing off with the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

For the game, they will have their best player Donovan Mitchell back in the starting lineup, as he has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "Donovan Mitchell (groin) will play Tuesday."

The three-time NBA All-Star had missed each of the last three games.

Through his first 40 games with the Cavs, Mitchell has been outstanding, and he is averaging 28.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 48.4% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range.

In addition, the Cavs are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-19 record in 48 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and 9-14 in the 23 games they have played on the road away from Ohio (they are 20-5 at home).

The franchise has not been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2018 season, but with Mitchell, that drought appears likely to end in 2023.

As for the Knicks, they are the seventh seed in the east with a 25-23 record in 48 games.

They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and are 5-5 in their last ten games.

At home, the Knicks are 11-13 in the 24 games they have hosted in Manhattan.

Last month, the Knicks beat the Cavs 92-81 (at home), and Jalen Brunson led the way with 23 points.

Mitchell had 23 points, four rebounds and five assists in the loss.