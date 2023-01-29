BREAKING: Donovan Mitchell's Final Injury Status For Clippers-Cavs Game

Donovan Mitchell will be available for Sunday's game, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

On Sunday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in Ohio.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as Donovan Mitchell will be available (according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com).

Via Fedor: "#Cavs Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Love WILL PLAY tonight vs. Clippers, sources tell @clevelanddotcom"

Mitchell had missed each of the last two games and five out of the previous six.

He is in the middle of his first season with the Cavs and is having a tremendous year.

The three-time NBA All-Star is averaging 28.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest in 41 games.

In addition, Mitchell is shooting an excellent 48.1% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range.

The Cavs are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-21 record in 51 games.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games but an outstanding 20-5 in the 25 games they have hosted in Ohio.

The franchise has yet to make the NBA Playoffs since the 2018 season, but with Mitchell, the drought appears likely to end in 2023.

As for the Clippers, they are in the middle of a five-game winning streak and 7-3 in their last ten games.

They are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 28-24 record in 52 games.

On the road, the Clippers have gone 14-13 in 27 games.

Earlier this season, they beat the Cavs 119-117 (at home in Los Angeles, California).