BREAKING: Donovan Mitchell's Final Injury Status For Timberwolves-Cavs Game

On Sunday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers are playing the Minnesota Timberwolves in Ohio, but for the game, they will be without their best player Donovan Mitchell.

The All-Star shooting guard has been ruled out due to an ankle injury.

Underdog NBA: "Donovan Mitchell (ankle) ruled out Sunday."

Mitchell is in his first season with the Cavs, and in 11 games, he is averaging 31.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest.

He's also shooting the ball well (51.3% from the field and 43.4% from the three-point range).

The Cavs are 8-4 in their first 12 games of the season, but they are slumping at the moment.

They had been on an eight-game winning streak before losing their last three games to the Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.

Currently, they are the third seed in the Eastern Conference, even though they have lost three games in a row.

Last season, they went 44-38 but lost in the play-in tournament, so they still have yet to go to the NBA Playoffs since 2018.

Yet, with Mitchell, they are expected to be one of the best teams in the east and could end up being a legitimate contender.

As for the Timberwolves, they are also in the middle of a three-game losing streak and come into the night with a 5-8 record in their first 13 games.

They lost 113-104 to Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night in Tennessee.

The Timberwolves are 1-3 on the road, while the Cavs are a perfect 4-0 at home.