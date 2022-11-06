BREAKING: Donovan Mitchell's Final Status For Cavs-Lakers Game

Skip to main content
According to Kyle Goon of Southern California News Group, Donovan Mitchell will play in Sunday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are in California to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, and they will reportedly have their best player back in action.     

According to Kyle Goon of Southern California News Group, Mitchell will be available.    

Goon: "Update: I’m told Donovan Mitchell is playing today." 

The three-time NBA All-Star missed the team's last game against the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.  

Yet, they still won by a score of 112-88 to win their seventh game in a row (Jarrett Allen led the way with 23 points). 

The Cavs are 7-1 in their first eight games and have not lost since their first game of the year (on the road in Canada against the Toronto Raptors).

A large part of their hot start has been Mitchell's stellar play, averaging 31.1 points and 7.1 assists per contest.

The Cavs have three 2022 NBA All-Stars on the roster; Mitchell, Allen and Darius Garland.

They also have talented role players such as Kevin Love, Caris LeVert and Evan Mobley.

The trade they made with the Utah Jazz (over the offseason) to acquire Mitchell has looked brilliant.

They have not been to the NBA Playoffs since 2018, but now they look like a potential contender in the Eastern Conference.

Even more impressive, Garland has only played in part of two games this season (he will play Sunday).

Meanwhile, the Lakers come into the day with a 2-6 record.

However, they have won two out of their last three games. 

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here 

