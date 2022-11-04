Donovan Mitchell's Finalized Injury Status For Cavs-Pistons Game

On Friday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers are in Michigan to face off with the Detroit Pistons, but for the game they will be without their best player.

All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has been ruled out (ankle) as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Mitchell is averaging 31.1 points and 7.1 assists per contest so far this season, and this will be the first game that he has missed.

The Cavs lost their first game of the season in Canada to the Toronto Raptors, but they have not lost since and are in the middle of a six-game winning streak.

Therefore, they are 6-1 on the season and one of the best teams in the league.

This is Mitchell's first season with the Cavs (he was traded from the Utah Jazz over the offseason).

Over the last six games, the Cavs have beaten the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic, New York Knicks and Boston Celtics (twice).

Mitchell hurt his ankle in Wednesday's overtime win over the Celtics, but he later returned to the game.

The Cavs have not been to the postseason since 2018, but with how they have played to start the season, it appears that the drought will end in 2023.

As for the Pistons, they are one of the worst teams in the NBA to start the season.

Currently, they are 2-7 in their first nine games and are coming off back-to-back losses to the Milwaukee Bucks.