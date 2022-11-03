BREAKING: Donovan Mitchell’s Injury Status In Celtics-Cavs Game

UPDATE: Mitchell has returned to the game and started the second half.

Underdog NBA: “Status alert: Donovan Mitchell (ankle) starts second half Wednesday.”

On Wednesday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Boston Celtics in Ohio.

Unfortunately, All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell exited the game with an ankle injury.

Underdog NBA: “Status alert: Donovan Mitchell (ankle) headed to locker room Wednesday.”

Mitchell has been on fire to start the season averaging 32.2 points and 7.3 assists per contests in his first six games with the Cavs.

They are also in the middle of a five-game winning streak.

The Cavs will likely update his status for the remainder of the game shortly.

He currently has 8 points, two rebounds and three assists in 17 minutes of action.

The Cavs trail the Celtics by a score of 56-50 at halftime.

This is also Darius Garland’s first game back from an eye injury that he suffered during the first game of the season.

Garland has played 17 minutes and has 17 points, one rebound and four assists.

He has looked fantastic in his first game back.

The Cavs went 44-38 last season, but they lost in the play-in tournament to the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks.

Therefore, they missed the NBA Playoffs.

That being said, it was their best season since 2018 when they still had LeBron James.

Garland and Jarrett Allen made the All-Star Game, and now they have Mitchell.

The playoff drought for the Cavs will more than likely end this season.