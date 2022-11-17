BREAKING: Donovan Mitchell's Updated Injury Status For Cavs-Bucks Game

On Wednesday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers will have their best player back in the starting lineup when they play the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.

According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell has been upgraded to available (he missed Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves).

Fedor: "#Cavs Donovan Mitchell (ankle) WILL PLAY tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Dean Wade is OUT, sources say."

The Cavs began the season on a roll with an 8-1 record in their first nine games (they went on an eight-game winning streak following a loss to the Toronto Raptors in their first game).

However, they have been slumping as of late, losing each of their last four games.

Mitchell is in his first year with the Cavs and has looked sensational.

The former Louisville star is averaging 31.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest.

In addition, he is shooting 51.3% from the field and 43.4% from the three-point range.

He makes the Cavs a potential contender in the Eastern Conference.

They are going up against a Bucks team that is the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 10-3 record in 13 games.

That being said, they have lost two in a row (and three of their last four) and will be playing without Jrue Holiday.

Therefore, Mitchell and All-Star point guard Darius Garland should have a good game (Holiday is one of the better defenders in the league).

Garland is coming off a game where he erupted for 51 points on 16/31 shooting from the field against the Timberwolves.